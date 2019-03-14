Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei warned of massive challenges mounted by enemies of the Islamic Republic, urging stronger national unity in the face of such plots.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts in Tehran on Thursday.

The Leader stressed the need for unity and cooperation between people and the administration and called for reaching a deep understanding of the current challenges in order to address them properly.

He further underlined the need for a “maximum mobilization of forces in the face of the enemy’s maximum offensive.”

“The enemy, namely the US and the Zionists, has today mobilized all its resources and capabilities against the Iranian nation, while the Westerners and the Europeans somehow exercise enmity against Iran from the sidelines.”

The Leader said the Americans have launched a maximum offensive against Iran, but if we, in return, mobilize all our resources and capabilities, we will deal the heaviest blow in US history to that country upon the assistance of God.

The Leader enumerated different approaches that the country can adopt in dealing with enemy threats, saying the Iranians have extensive experience with the methods being used by the enemy camp in its confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

Referring to the US’ withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as only one of the numerous examples, the Leader said that our real enemy is the US and we will make no mistake in recognizing our enemy.

Ayatollah Khamenei further urged the need for creativity in facing the enemies, stressing that Iran would hit the enemy where it wasn’t anticipating if a creative approach were to be taken against it.

