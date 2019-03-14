Turkey and Russia are discussing a “coordination center” to better manage their operations in Syria’s Idlib province, Turkey’s defense minister said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who have been working closely to end the fighting in Syria, reached last year a deal for a demilitarized zone in the terrorists’ last bastion in the crisis-hit country.

The two countries are already preparing joint patrols around the northwestern Syrian region.

“We are working on a joint coordination center,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said after a meeting Wednesday, according to a ministry statement on Thursday.

His remarks came as Russian jets carried out air strikes in Idlib on Wednesday, the first such attacks since the Turkish-Russian deal was signed in September.

