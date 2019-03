UK lawmakers voted 12-308 for an amendment on Brexit not long after British Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal-deal defeat.

Tabled by West Midlands MPs Caroline Spelman and Jack Dromey, the motion was aimed at stopping the premier from exiting the EU on March 29 without a withdrawal agreement or future relationship framework.

Based on the new vote, unless the UK and EU reach a deal the default no-deal option would not be approved in the House of Commons.