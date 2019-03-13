The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has warned about “suspicious nuclear projects” pursued by certain regional countries as well as efforts aimed at undermining the security of the Islamic Republic and the region.

“Some [countries in the region] are spending petrodollars on suspicious nuclear projects… [which] can pose a more serious danger and crisis than the threat of Takfiri terrorists and ISIL to the region and even the world,” Ali Shamkhani said on Wednesday.

He noted that that the emergence of such new threats would prompt Iran to re-devise its defense strategy based on the nature and geography of the threats so that it would be able to meet the needs of the country and the Armed Forces.

“We constantly watch all activities of foreigners and certain evil countries of the West Asia region, especially certain unusual activities of some regional countries that have a proven black record of supporting terrorist movements,” he added.

Shamkhani was apparently pointing to reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump was seeking to advance the sale of nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia.