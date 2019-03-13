Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks with Iraq’s top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in the holy city of Najaf in what is said to be a historic meeting on the final day of his landmark visit to the neighboring Arab state.

Rouhani sat down with Ayatollah Sistani at his residence on Wednesday on the third and last day of his official visit to Iraq after visiting the shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) – the first Imam of Shia Muslims.

Rouhani is the first Iranian president ever to have met with Ayatollah Sistani.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi were also present at the meeting.

So far, there have been no reports about what has been discussed at the meeting. Journalists and photographers are rarely let into Ayatollah Sistani’s meetings.