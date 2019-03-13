Israeli occupation forces assaulted dozens of worshipers and sealed off all of Al-Aqsa Mosque gates, on Tuesday afternoon, upon a fire breakout at a nearby Israeli police station in Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

Maan news agency reported said that Israeli forces immediately sealed off all of the mosque’s gates.

Head of the public relations office at the Islamic Endowment Department, Firas al-Dibs, confirmed that Israeli forces physically assaulted several employees from the Islamic Endowment Department, in addition to the director of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani.

Al-Dibs stressed that large numbers of heavily armed Israeli forces also stormed the Dome of the Rock and repeatedly assaulted Muslim worshipers, both female and male, performing prayers inside, as well as throughout the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

A number of detentions were carried out by Israeli forces across the compound.

According to Hebrew-language news outlets, unidentified individuals allegedly threw Molotov cocktails towards the Israeli police station, causing a fire to erupt.



Source: Al-Manar Website and Maan news agency