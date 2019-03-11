The US-led coalition committed a new massacre in Deir Ezzor, killing at least 50 civilians, Syrian media reported.

“At least 50 civilians, including children and women, were martyred in a new massacre committed by the US-led International coalition in al-Baghouz camp in eastern Deir Ezzor,” SANA news agency reported, quoted local sources as saying.

Last Thursday, warplanes of the US-led coalition shelled gatherings of civilians with white phosphorous in the surroundings of al-Baghouz village near the Syrian-Iraqi borders, claiming the lives of a number of citizens, mostly women and children, the agency added.

Source: SANA