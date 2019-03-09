A senior German government official said Berlin will not classify Hezbollah as a terror group despite pressures by US, Saudi Arabia and the Zionist entity.

Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Federal Foreign Office, said in an interview with Der Spiegel that Lebanese stability is in Germany’s interest and that the federal government will abstain from banning the Lebanon resistance group.

He also rejected US criticism that Berlin was not putting enough efforts into tackling what it calls Iran’s influence in the region, stressing that Germany’s foreign policy was focused on finding political solutions even in complex situations.

Late last month, Britain became the latest country to outlaw Hezbollah’s political wing, joining the likes of the United States, the Arab League, Bahrain, Canada, France, the Zionist entity, Japan, the Netherlands, and the UAE.

Annen called Britain’s move a “national measure” that will have “no direct impact” on the position of Germany or the European Union.

Lebanon’s foreign minister, Gebran Bassil, strongly rejected the decision but said that it would not have direct negative consequences for his nation.

Hezbollah also condemned London’s ban in a statement. “The British government, by adopting this decision, has insulted the feelings, emotions and will of the Lebanese people, who consider Hezbollah to be a significant political and popular force and granted it a large representation in parliament and in the new government,” the group said.

Source: Sputnik