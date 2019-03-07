Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil warned other Mediterranean countries against encroaching on Lebanon’s maritime borders and resources as they prepare to begin a gas pipeline project.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the President of the General Assembly, the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, and to the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Italy, Bassil called on the countries involved to abide by international maritime laws and the coordinates Lebanon has sent to the UN secretary-general’s office as they build the pipeline.

“Lebanon will not allow any violation on its rights and sovereignty,” he emphasized.

The 2,000-kilometer pipeline project that will link the Zionist entity, Cyprus, Greece and Italy and carry natural gas is planned to link the Mediterranean gas resources to Europe. The $7 billion pipeline would start about 170 kilometers off Cyprus’ southern coast and reach Otranto, Italy, via Crete and the Greek mainland.

Source: Agencies