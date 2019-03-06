The US Air Force has flown a pair of strategic nuclear-capable B-52 bombers over the disputed waters near China, in a move that is expected to raise Beiing’s ire.

“Two B-52H Stratofortress bombers took off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and participated in routine training missions, March 4, 2019,” a statement from US Pacific Air Forces, which oversees air operations in the region, said on Wednesday.

The statement added one of the long-range bombers conducted “training” in the vicinity of the South China Sea, which is almost entirely claimed by China and through which $5 trillion in shipping trade passes annually.

The South China Sea – which sits atop vast reserves of oil and gas — is in part claimed in part by Taiwan, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The last time the US sent bombers through the South China Sea was in November 2018.