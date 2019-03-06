The Russian envoy says the United States has been “blackmailing” the countries doing business with Iran since pulling out of the multilateral 2015 nuclear deal.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations, made the remarks at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Board of Governors on Tuesday, Russia’s ITAR-TASS news agency reported.

The agreement was originally signed between Iran and six world powers — the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany — in Vienna in 2015. It lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran, which, in turn, changed certain aspects of its nuclear program.

The US, however, left the accord last May and reinstated the sanctions. It has also been threatening “secondary sanctions” against the businesses seeking to maintain their presence in Iran despite the American bans.

Following its withdrawal, Ulyanov added, the US started large-scale activities to undermine the agreement in breach of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the international document.

“Not only did Washington fail to fulfill its obligations to remove sanctions on Iran but it also has been economically blackmailing other countries that continue to legally cooperate with Iran,” Ulyanov said.