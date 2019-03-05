The Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Moallem on Tuesday received United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and the accompanying delegation where the two sides discussed means of boosting the standing cooperation between the Syrian Government and the Commission.

Minister al-Moallem reviewed the great efforts and the important steps taken by the government for facilitating the return of the refugees and guaranteeing the improvement of their living standards particularly after the achievements of the Syrian Arab Army in liberating many areas of terrorism whether by military operations or through reconciliations, which led to the return of many families of the displaced and refugees to their villages and towns.

He stressed the government’s keenness on cooperation with the Commission on the basis of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

Al-Moallem clarified that the Syrian state renews in all occasions call for the Syrian citizens who were forced to leave the country due to the war to turn back, stressing that this issue is a top priority as the state is keen on restoring the infrastructure in the liberated areas.

The Minister highlighted at the same time to the importance that the humanitarian organizations and the international community assume their responsibilities with regards to securing the requirements of the return of the refugees’ home, on top of which lifting the unilateral illegitimate cohesive measures imposed on the Syrian people being an additional reason for the Syrians to leave the country in pursuit for a dignified life.

He also expressed appreciation over the efforts exerted by the Commission in cooperation with the Syrian Government in providing aid and providing humanitarian assistance.

For his part, the UN Commissioner talked about the efforts done by the Commission for helping the refugees and displaced in cooperation with the Syrian government, stressing will of the Commission to consolidate the standing cooperation with the government.

He also expressed appreciation over the efforts exerted by the government, expressing readiness to provide all possible efforts to cover the basic needs of the refugees and help the Syrian Government in providing a good life for them.

Grandi pointed out that the return of the refugees should not be politicized, as he stressed the need for coordination between the organization and all the Syrian sides, lauding the calls of the government for the return of the refugees.

Source: SANA