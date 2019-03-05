The Arab Parliamentary Union rejected, during its conference in the Jordanian capital of Amman, the attempt of Saudi, UAE and Egypt to enlist the item which calls for normalizing ties with the Zionist entity in the closing statement.

The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri, supported by a number of his peers, stressed that normalizing ties with the Zionist entity eradicates the Palestinians’ rights, confirming that this item highlights the importance of the conference.

The head of the Saudi Shura council Abdollah Al Al-Sheikh had called for avoiding removing the normalization item, considering that this issue must be settled by the Arab leaders.

Source: Al-Manar English Website