Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted the country’s self-sufficiency in diverse areas and said thanks to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran is not dependent on any country “in any field”.

“The enemies believed that we would not see the 40th year (after the victory) of the revolution, while from the beginning, they tried to overthrow the revolution by fueling the fire of a war and believed that the revolution would not see its second year,” Zarif said, addressing a conference on “regional developments and their impact on Iran’s security” in Tehran on Monday.

“What has preserved this revolution with such power in the world is its independence and the insistence of the people on this independence, an achievement that was gained after years of colonialism of world powers in Iran,” he added

“Thanks to the Islamic Revolution, we are not dependent on others in any field and for this reason we will not accept domination, (nor will) we be domineering,” Zarif went on to say.

Source: Mehr News Agency