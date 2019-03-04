The United States said Monday it has restored the EU’s mission in Washington to its former status, calling the bloc one of “its most valuable partners” as their troubled trade talks are set to resume.

The US State Department lowered the European Union mission’s diplomatic status from member state to international organization late last year, in what was seen as a further blow to transatlantic ties.

“The Department of State will again recognize the European Union’s representation in Washington as equivalent to that of a bilateral mission in the Diplomatic Corps Order of Precedence,” according to a statement from Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the EU.

