The UK parliament agreed on 27 February to have another vote on the terms of Brexit by mid-March, with an option to delay the exit if both the new deal and a no-deal scenario are rejected.

UK Trade Minister Liam Fox has stated that it is “entirely possible” that London will leave the EU on 29 March if the Parliament votes for Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal.

He continued by expressing hope that the UK could avoid having to delay Brexit.

Fox said he doesn’t think that the EU will offer a long extension to Article 50.

Source: Sputnik