Tehran has called on the UAE to abandon divisive and sectarian claims over the trio islands of Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs in the Persian Gulf, saying such baseless claims will never affect Iran’s sovereignty and rule over its islands.

Referring to the last day of the ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said Iran will never give up its historical rights to Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs.

According to the official, the UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented a text as his country’s statement at the final day of the meeting, however, the statement was passed without receiving others’ comments.

The Emirati minister’s statement was criticized by Iranian and Pakistani delegations, he added.

Despite the complaints filed by Iran and other delegations, the UAE Foreign Minister tended to impose his ambitious attitudes on the meeting by misusing its own particular position as the host of the conference and passed the statement, Qassemi noted.

Right after the baseless allegations over the trio islands were made by the UAE, the Iranian delegation present at the event lodged its protest promptly and left the meeting.

Qassemi noted that the Emiratis’ claims created chaos in the meeting, making other delegations leave to walk out. This showed the UAE’s failure to gain its illegitimate demands, he added.

The Iranian official went on to say that the statement presented by the UAE in OIC’s final day is completely invalid.

Earlier on the day, Qassemi rejected another accusation that Iran is interfering in the internal affairs of other states and is supporting, financing and arming terrorist groups.

“Unfortunately, certain countries have gotten used to repeating such claims in order to cover up the damage that their policies have imposed on the Muslim world,” Qassemi said.

The 46th session of the Council of OIC Foreign Ministers in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Source: Mehr News Agency