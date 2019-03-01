Head of the Yemeni national delegation Mohammad Abdol Salam met on Friday in Oman with the UK foreign minister Jeremy Hunt to tackle the latest developments pertaining the implementation of the Stockholm agreement.

Abdo Salam told Hunt the Yemeni rejection of the attempts mad3e by the Saudi-led forces to amend the agreement and introduce new items into it.

In December, 2018, the Yemeni national forces managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah after rounds of talks with the Saudi-led party in the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

