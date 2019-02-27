Israeli Knesset member, Yehuda Glick, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, on Wednesday, through the Moroccans Gate.

Firas al-Dibs, head of the Public Relations and Media Department at the Islamic Endowment, said that MK Glick stormed into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, alongside a group of Zionist settlers, who toured the holy site’s premises with him.

On Tuesday, Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, also stormed the Al-Aqsa compound under armed security by Israeli occupation forces.

Source: Ma'an News Agency