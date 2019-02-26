The Iranian Foreign Ministry says President Hassan Rouhani has not accepted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s resignation.

“Any interpretation and analysis revolving around the reasons behind the resignation of Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, except for what he has posted on his Instagram account, are incorrect,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday.

“A the chief of staff of the Iranian president said today, the resignation has not been accepted,” he added.

Late on Monday, the Iranian foreign minister took to his Instagram account to announce his unexpected resignation.

“I am grateful for magnanimity of the dear and courageous people of Iran and the respectable authorities’ over the past 67 months,” read the post.

In a post on his Instagarm account on Tuesday, the president’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said, “In the view of Dr. Rouhani, the Islamic Republic of Iran has only one foreign policy and one foreign minister.”

Qassemi further lashed out at “certain circles” for attempting to reap political and factional gains from Zarif’s announcement.

The foreign minister has always been doing his utmost to promote the prestige and esteem of Iran’s foreign policy, said Qassemi, stressing that the Iranian nation is undoubtedly thankful for Zarif’s “effective” efforts to that end.

It is thus unfair to downgrade efforts to safeguard Iran’s foreign policy to emotional attitudes, the Iranian spokesperson said, adding that such an approach is against the lofty ideals of the Islamic Revolution, Islamic morals and national interests.

Source: Press TV