The Iranian President Sheikh Hasan Rouhani welcomed on Monday the Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in Tehran as both sides expressed satisfaction with the strategic development of the ties between the two countries.

President Assad thanked Iran, as leadership and people, over what it has offered to Syria during the war, while President Rouhani affirmed that the support of the Iranian people to Syria was stemmed from a principled stance to support the legitimacy that resists terrorism.

” Syria victory is a victory for Iran and the Islamic nation as a whole,” President Rouhani said, affirming that Tehran will continue offering what is possible to the Syrian people to complete the elimination of terrorism and start the reconstruction process.

The talks also dealt with the efforts exerted in the framework of Astana to end the war on Syria. President Rouhani briefed President al-Assad on the image of Sochi latest meeting that brought together the three guarantor states within Astana framework.

Viewpoints were identical on means of achieving the aspired-for progress in that framework in a way that keeps Syria’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty as well as eliminating terrorism on all its territory.

The two presidents agreed to continue coordination between the two sides on all levels in the interests of the two peoples.

President al-Assad arrived in Tehran today in a work visit.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA