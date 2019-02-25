Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei received the visiting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Tehran on Monday morning.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the Syrian people and government’s resistance against the terrorists and their supporters in the region, saying the resistance by Syrian president and nation was the key to defeating the US and its regional hacks in the Arab country.

The Leader said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers helping the government and people of Syria as helping the resistance movement, and asserted that Iran will always stand by the Syrian nation.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the triumph of the resistance front in Syria has made Americans angry and prompted them to hatch new plots, adding, “The issue of the buffer zone, which Americans seek to establish in Syria is among those dangerous plots, which must be categorically rejected and stood against.”

Source: Mehr News Agency