US President Donald Trump said Monday he expects a “signing summit” with China on trade, with negotiators “very, very close” to a deal.

Speaking at a meeting with US governors, Trump said he expects trade negotiators to return quickly “and we’re going to have another summit.”

“We’re going to have a signing summit, which is even better. So hopefully we can get that completed. But we’re getting very, very close,” he said.

Source: AFP