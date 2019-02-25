MP Hassan Fadlallah on Monday revealed that there are piles of official documents which incriminate “big names” responsible for what he termed as “a premeditated organized chaos” aimed to waste public funds.

“What I am tackling is official papers and documents which implicate big names who still practice politics until now,” he told a press conference at the Parliament.

“It turned out that in 2010, transfers had been registered then cancelled, before being registered again,” the lawmaker said.

“Debits became credits; there are huge amounts of money that had been lost,” he added.

Moreover, Fadlallah indicated that millions of dollars donated to Lebanon following July war had not been duly reported but transferred to the Higher Relief Committee instead.

“The money that came was enough to cover the war damages and restore the infrastructures. I am responsible for what I am saying; where did the money go?” he wondered.

Furthermore, Fadlallah held the Lebanese people responsible for electing lawmakers who kept silent over such dossiers.

“Do not defend any politician; the money that had been taken went to their pockets. Their stomach is filled while yours is still empty,” he said.

“There is a premeditated organize chaos to lose money,” he stressed.

Source: NNA