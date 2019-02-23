Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that there is a US-plotted scheme which aims to prevent the displaced Syrians from returning home in order to use them as a pressure card against the Syrian government.

In this context, Sheikh Qassem wondered why some Lebanese political parties support this plot, adding that Lebanon’s Constitution and national interest stipulate that the displaced Syrians return home.

Pointing out that dozens of thousands of displaced Syrians have already returned to safe areas in their country, Sheikh Qassem some political parties in Lebanon will frustrate this scheme and sustain the country’s sovereignty.

Source: Al-Manar English Website