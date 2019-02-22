The Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc on Thursday called the new government to reach an agreement in order to determine the priorities that must be tackled to shun dangers and fulfill citizens’ pressing needs.

In a statement issued following its weekly meeting, the bloc highlighted the necessity to reduce the budget deficit, as well as to resolve vital issues such as electricity and waste management.

Moreover, the bloc welcomed House Speaker Nabih Berri’s invitation to hold extraordinary Parliament sessions.

Hezbollah parliamentary bloc also voiced support to Lebanese government’s stance towards the Israeli infringement on Lebanon’s natural resources, denouncing the US provocative attitude towards the Islamic Resistance.

The bloc met at its headquarters in Haret Hreik, under the chairmanship of MP Mohammad Raad.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA