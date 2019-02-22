The Constitutional Council on Thursday nullified the parliamentary membership of Dima Jammali, declaring the vacancy of Tripoli’s fifth Sunni seat at the House.

The announcement was made by the Council’s head, Judge Issam Sleiman, during a press conference devoted to stating the body’s decisions on the challenge motions contesting the results of the last legislative elections.

Sleiman indicated that the by-elections must be conducted within two months, as per article 41 of the Constitution and article 43 of the election law 44/2017.

Source: NNA