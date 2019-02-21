Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond said Thursday there had been “some movement” by the European Union that could lead to a breakthrough in Brexit talks in “the next few days”.

Hammond said progress in the ongoing negotiations could result in a fresh vote next week on prime minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal, which was rejected by lawmakers last month.

“There may be an opportunity to bring a vote back to the House of Commons,” he told the BBC.

“But that will depend on progress that’s made over the next few days. These discussions are ongoing.”

