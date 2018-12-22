A United Nations team tasked with monitoring Yemen’s fragile ceasefire in the port city of Hodeida arrived in Aden on Saturday, an AFP journalist said.

The team led by Patrick Cammaert, a retired Dutch general, made their first stop in Aden where the internationally-recognized government is based.

While in the city Cammaert is due to meet with leaders, according to a Yemeni official, before travelling to the rebel-held capital Sanaa and onward to Hodeida.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: AFP