A senior Iranian diplomat says Iran and Russia are “reliable partners” on many international developments and on a landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, despite the United States’ efforts to create obstacles in the way of the deal’s implementation.

In a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov in Moscow on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi hailed Russia’s “logical, balanced and just” stance on the nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US move to withdraw from it.

“The JCPOA is the achievement of diplomacy and the US is weakening diplomacy at an international level through its efforts to destroy it,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted Araqchi as saying.

