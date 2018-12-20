The Kurdish-dominated force in Syria warned Thursday that a US Syria troop pullout could allow the ISIL Takfiri group to “rebuild”.

“It will have a negative impact on the counterterrorism campaign,” the Syrian Democratic Forces, the US-led coalition’s main military partner in the battle against IS, said in a statement.

The SDF, a US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab militants in Syria warned a pullout would allow ISIL to regroup and launch a counterattack.

“It will give terrorism… the momentum to recover and conduct a terrorist campaign in the region,” the statement said.

In an announcement that appeared to take Syria’s Kurds by surprise, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared “victory” over ISIL in Syria and announced a full troop pullout.

“We’ve won against ISIS,” Trump, said using another acronym for the Takfiri group, in a short video posted on social media.

Source: AFP