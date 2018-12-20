Israeli occupation forces continued arrest campaign across the West Bank, as they stormed the house of martyr Saleh Barghouti.

IOF aarest 4 Palestinians at dawn on Thursday, Palestinian sources said, noting that 3 of the detained are from Cober village north of Ramallah while the fourth was from Al-Quds.

Wafaa Mahdawi, mother of martyr Ashraf Naalw

Meanwhile, IOF stormed the house of martyr Saleh Barghouti, who carried out Ofra attack which critically injured seven Israelis last week.

Local sources, IOF stormed the Barghouti house and questioned Omar Barghouti, the father of martyr Saleh.

Meanwhile, mother and brother of martyr Ashraf Naalwa, who carried out attack that killed two Israelis in Barkan industrial zone near Ramallah last October, were denied bail.

The Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs announced that Ashraf Naalwa‘s mother, Wafaa Mahdawi, remains imprisoned by the Israeli occupation forces, even as her son was executed and her home in the Shweikeh village near Tulkarem demolished by occupation forces.

Naalwa was martyred last week, after being on the run for more than two months.

Source: Agencies