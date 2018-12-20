The United States will withdraw its troops from Syria, a US official told AFP on Wednesday, after President Donald Trump said America has “defeated ISIL” in the war-ravaged country.

“We have defeated ISIL in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” the Republican president tweeted.

The US official told AFP that Trump’s decision was finalized Tuesday.

“Full withdrawal, all means all,” the official said when asked if the troops would be pulled from all of Syria.

Source: AFP