The US military is preparing to withdraw all of its forces from northeastern Syria, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

People familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that US officials have started telling partners in northeastern Syria about the plans to immediately pull all American forces out of the area.

Later in the day, US President Donald announced in a Twitter statement that the ISIL terrorist group has been defeated in Syria, adding that this was the only reason for the United States to be in the Middle Eastern country during his presidency.

Source: Sputnik