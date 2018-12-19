The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri stated on Wednesday that “we are on the edge of the new cabinet formation”, adding: “better late than never”.

During his weekly meeting with the members of the parliament, Speaker Berri stressed that the compatibility of the members of the new government is more important than forming it.

Speaker Berri also pointed out that the parliament will intensify its supervision role, adding that it is going to hold every month one session to account the government.

Source: Al-Manar English Website