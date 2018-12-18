After President Michel Aoun announced his initiative to end the governmental deadlock, General Security chief Major General Abbas Ibrahim was tasked to complete the mission.

In this context, General Ibrahim on Tuesday met with the Consultative Gathering MPs in order to discuss the cabinet formation, knowing that the parliamentary bloc demands to be represented in the new government.

After the meeting General Ibrahim said that the initiative was crowned with success, adding that heralding the new government would be soon.

General Ibrahim later discussed the outcome of his mission with President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri.

Al-Manar reporter quoted presidential sources as saying that the cabinet formation is imminent.

Source: Al-Manar English Website