Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami warned of hostile plots aimed at undermining the Islamic Republic’s military capabilities through an economic war.

Addressing an academic event in Tehran on Monday, General Hatami said the “hegemonic system” has zeroed in on a plan to damage Iran’s clout.

“The enemies have waged a full-fledged economic war on Iran in order to harm the core of the Islamic Republic’s Establishment and its defense power,” he warned.

The minister cautioned that the pivotal objectives pursued by the enemies are to foment distrust and disappointment in Iran and weaken its defense capabilities.

General Hatami also highlighted the role that the experts and researchers of the defense industry play in thwarting the hostile plots by developing advanced technologies.

Source: Tasnim News Agency