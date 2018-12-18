United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is set to host top diplomats from Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Syria peace process, in Geneva this week.

De Mistura’s office said Monday that the talks scheduled for December 18 would likely be one of his last meetings with high-level officials from the three countries as the veteran UN diplomat is due to step down in the coming days.

A spokesperson from Sergei Lavrov’s office said that the Russian foreign minister would attend the meeting. A Turkish diplomatic source also confirmed that Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu would be in Geneva along with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The UN did not immediately confirm the list of attendees.

The UN said in a statement issued Friday that the talks among the UN diplomat and high-level officials would focus on setting up a “credible, balanced, and inclusive” committee to draft a new constitution for Syria and usher in elections.

Source: Press TV