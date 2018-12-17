Islamic Jihad official stressed that Israeli policy to demolish houses of martyrs who carry out attacks against occupation forces will fail.

“This policy will fail and attempts to deport families of the martyrs won’t break the will of the Palestinian people,” Palestine Today quoted Islamic Jihad official as saying on Monday on condition of anonymity.

The official referred to demolition of family home of martyr Ashraf Na’alwa early on Monday.

Na’alwa was martyred last Thursday in a special operation by occupation forces, after being on the run for more than two months for killing two Israelis last October in Barkan industrial zone in West Bank.

Following the attack in Barkan, IOF arrested Na’alwa’s Father, mother, brother and brother in law.

Source: Palestine Today