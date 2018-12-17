Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received President of Sudan Omar Hassan al-Bashir who arrived in Damascus on Sunday afternoon on a work visit.

Assad and Bashir held a session of talks on bilateral relations and developments in Syria and the region, SANA news agency reported.

During the talks, Assad and Bashir affirmed that the circumstances and crises affecting several Arab countries “require finding new approaches for Arab action that are based on respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, which should improve inter-Arab relations and serve the interests of the Arab people.”

The two presidents said that what is happening in the region, and particularly in Arab countries, requires investing all energies and efforts in serving Arab causes and confronting the plots that contradict the interests of the countries’ regions and peoples, SANA reported.

For his part, Bashir said that weakening Syria means weakening Arab causes, and what happened in it during the past years cannot be separated from this reality, adding that despite the war, Syria continues to adhere to the standards of the Arab nations.

He voiced hope that Syria will recover its vitality and role in the region as soon as possible, and that its people will be able to decide the country’s future themselves without any foreign interference, affirming that Sudan supports Syria and its security, and is prepared to provide all that it could to support Syria’s territorial integrity.

Source: SANA