Former Israeli defense minister Moshe Ya’alon contributed the increase of attacks in West Bank over the past week to the “weak” stance occupation entity took recently in the Gaza Strip.

“Our weakness in the south, which began with the kite, led to attacks in Judea and Samaria,” Ya’alon told Army radio on Sunday.

Ya’alon said that while Tel Aviv needs to make “distinctions between Palestinian civilians and terrorists,” it needs to take a hardline approach to its “war on terror,” Jpost quoted Ya’alon as saying.

“We should’ve hit Hamas hard when it flew the fire kites into our territory,” said Ya’alon, who served as defense minister until 2016.

“This was a violation of our sovereignty and it needed a tough response.”

Palestinian have escalated their attacks against Israeli occupation forces over this week in retaliation to Israeli oppression against Palestinians.

Three attacks took place in less than a week, including one on Friday in which an occupation soldier was stabbed.

Source: Jerusalem Post