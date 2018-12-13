The Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the Palestinian resistance’s operations against the Israeli enemy in the occupied Al-Quds and Ramallah, considering that the Palestinians cannot uproot the Israelis from ‘their’ land.

The illegitimate usurping entity of ‘Israel’ was established in 1948 of the Palestinian territories, expelling the native residents from their homeland. ‘Israel’ then expanded its occupation in 1967, holding West Bank as well as a number of Arab areas.

The Palestinian resistance is a legitimate act aimed at liberating the land and sanctities from the Zionist occupation.

Acknowledging that the Palestinian resistance dealt a major blow to the Zionist enemy, Netanyahu, however, stressed that the Israeli occupation authorities will legalize thousands of settler homes in the West Bank.

The Zionist circles considered that the Palestinian operations indicate that the Israeli military and security measures have failed, adding that ‘Israel’ must escalate against the Palestinians in response to their acts.

Three Israelis were killed on Thursday and two others was critically injured in a shooting in Silwad in Ramallah.

Two occupation soldiers were killed and two others were critically injured in the drive-by shooting at a bus stop near Silwad, Israeli media reported adding that the attacker exited his vehicle and opened fire on Israelis standing at the bus stop.

Al-Manar correspondent said that the operation was carried out by Palestinian attacker who managed to flee the scene of the shooting.

In the afternoon, a Palestinian carried out a car-ramming attack against the Zionist settlers in Al-Bireh city near Ramallah.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and AFP