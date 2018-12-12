The Lebanese southerners continued challenging the Israeli enemy in the border area, honoring Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoaib.

The families visited the border area to inspect the situation amid protective measures taken by the Lebanese army whose units are deployed directly in face of the enemy troops.

The Lebanese kids got toy bulldozers to mock the Zionist bulldozers digging in the occupied Palestinian territories and challenge the Israeli will.

A delegation representing the Islamic Resistance Support Association inspected the area, honoring Al-Manar Channel’s correspondent Ali Shoaib for his major role in the media warfare launched against the Israeli enemy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website