German prosecutors said Wednesday they had opened a probe against three individuals for negligent homicide in the 2017 crash of a German military helicopter in a UN operation in Mali.

“A case on the suspicion of negligent homicide has been opened against three people who are said to have carried out” work on the Airbus helicopter, prosecutors in the town of Kempten said.

Earlier, European aircraft maker Airbus said a probe had found that “an improper setting of the helicopter controls was identified by the investigation as one of the factors in the chain of events which have led to this catastrophic outcome”.

