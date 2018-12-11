Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian on Tuesday near the flashpoint city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the south of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa identified the martyr man as Omar Awwad, 27, and said he was shot by Israeli occupation forces near Al-Khalil.

The health ministry confirmed he had died after being taken to hospital.

Occupation police confirmed it has shot a man, claiming that he “drove his car towards border police” at a checkpoint.

“Shots were fired at the suspect vehicle. No injuries to officers,” spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement, adding that the incident was being investigated.

Israeli forces in the West Bank have been on high alert since Sunday evening, when seven Israelis were wounded in a shooting at the entrance to a West Bank settlement.

Source: AFP