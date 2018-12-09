Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Zionist entity cannot wage a war against Lebanon where it will face deterrence force represented by Hezbollah.

In an interview with Iran’s Al-Wefaq newspaper, Sheikh Qassem said that Hezbollah has changed the formula and that the Israelis themselves state that they would move only when Hezbollah attacks the entity.

His eminence also stressed that ‘Israel’ bowed its head to the Palestinian resistance which managed to prevent the enemy from imposing new formulas in the ongoing conflict.

Sheikh Qassem also considered that the US escalation against Iran confirms the Islamic Republic’s success in the various fields, adding that President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal after realizing that it failed to curb the Iranian development.

