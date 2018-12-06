A terrorist bomb attack on a police command post killed at least three people in the port city of Chabahar in southeastern Iran on Thursday, state media reported.

“A big loud explosion in Chabahar Port City in southeastern Iran minutes ago on Thursday morning made people there concerned. The explosion has likely been a suicide attack on a Police headquarters in Chabahar,” IRNA news agency qyouted a source as saying

The television said several people were also wounded in the terrorist attack, which IRNA said it was a car bombing.

Sistan-Baluchistan province, where the bombing hit, has long been a flashpoint, with Pakistan-based Baluchi Takfiri terrorists carrying out cross-border attacks.

