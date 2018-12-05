As it said that the Zionist entity “has the right to protect itself”, Russia called on Beirut and Tel Aviv to avoid mutual provocations, a day after Israeli occupation army announced it has started an operation to “cut off” what it called Hezbollah’s infiltration tunnels into the occupied territories.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry said the Zionist entity has the right to protect itself as well as preventing illegal entry into its territory.”

“We hope that the actions taking place will not violate UN resolution 1701, and expect UNIFIL to fulfill its mission,” the ministry added.

“We call on both sides to show restraint and responsibility, avoiding provocative actions and statements, which would escalate tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border,” the concluded.

Source: Agencies