Syrian security forces have uncovered new caches of arms made in the United States and other Western countries that were used by foreign-sponsored Takfiri militants in the southern region.

Citing an unnamed field officer, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that government troops launched a clean-up operation in the liberated villages in the south on Saturday and discovered various types of ammunition, including US-made anti-armor TOW missiles and more than 100,000 machine guns.

The ammunition also included equipment related to the US-backed White Helmets “aid group,” which stands accused of working with Takfiri terrorists and launching false-flag gas attacks in Syria, according to the Syrian officer.