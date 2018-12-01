Saudi Arabia is working on plots to kill Iranian officials and is aiming to sabotage the Iranian economy, Tehran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a letter to the UN Security Council and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, local media reported on Saturday.

Iran’s Ambassador Eshaq al-Habib said: “The recent media reports regarding the Saudi conspiracy to sabotage the Iranian economy and assassinate Iranian officials by recruited terrorists confirms other relevant available intelligence and data. This should certainly be considered part of the larger plan of Saudi Arabia to destabilize the whole region.”

A New York Times report from November said that people close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman conducted meetings in the United States in 2017 to seek advice from a group of businessmen and look into the possibility of assassinating high-ranked Iranian officials. The report mentioned the possible murder of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Quds Force commander, Qasem Suleimani, which would allegedly help put a halt to Iran’s nuclear program.

